Telangana's Bhukya Yashwanth Naik Becomes Youngest to Conquer Mount Gorichen Main Peak

Hyderabad (Telangana): In a groundbreaking achievement, Bhukya Yashwanth Naik, a 20-year-old man from Mahabubabad, Telangana, has successfully summited the formidable Mount Gorichen Main Peak, 6,488 meters making him the youngest person to do so.

His journey from a tribal agency area in Telangana to the pinnacle of one of the Eastern Himalayas' least-climbed peaks is a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion for adventure.

Speaking to ANI, Young mountaineer Yashwanth said, "I have completed my schooling and further education in my district. I am currently doing my degree education. I started my mountaineering journey during my intermediate education. I always dreamed of joining in Defence services. With this passion, I joined Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential College where they give coaching for the NDA exam. My mountaineering journey started there. I have completed the Basic Mountaineering Course (BMC) in Sikkim."

Speaking about his lifestyle, he said, "We don't have any specific lifestyle. I run every day in the morning and later do physical fitness for around 2 hours. I prepare my food and eat."

He speaks of his expeditions, "My recent expedition is Mount Gorichen. I am the youngest person to climb Mount Gorichen. It is a very difficult peak and terrain. We are the first civilian to summit the mountain. Earlier, I have climbed Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Kilimanjaro in South Africa, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Kang Yatse Hill in Ladakh, Mount Yunam in Himachal and others."

On the Mount Gorichen summit, he said, "This expedition is very difficult. The terrain is very difficult. We had to walk on glaciers. After 2 hours of walking from base camp, there is a complete glacier everywhere with loose rocks. It is very difficult to walk on such a terrain. Our team struggled a lot. Up to base camp, everything was normal but after base camp until summit camp, the terrain was very difficult. We had to do Jumaring for 200m but as there were loose rocks on the glacier they frequently fell on us. It was the most difficult terrain I have climbed till now. Our summit team consisted of 6 people."

He says that he dreams of climbing Mount Everest and also the 7 highest peaks in 7 continents.

Recalling one of his unforgettable experiences, he said, "I went to Mount Elbrus with a 13-day visa. But after reaching there, the weather was -22 and we couldn't summit. We stayed at base camp for 3-4 days. It all came down to the last day when I had to decide whether to climb the mountain or return. I had faced many struggles to be there and thus I decided to continue. We started the summit at 9 pm in the night despite bad weather. After a few hours of walking, the weather was very cool. We started from base camp at 3900m height and up to 5000m height, it weather was very difficult with heavy winds. At that point, I was almost about to give up. My sherpa supported me a lot. But after reaching the summit point and seeing the view, I forgot everything."

Anvesh Bhukya, brother of mountaineer Bhukya Yashwanth said, "Yashwanth was very active since childhood and started his mountaineering journey during his intermediate at 15 years of age. He has gained many achievements till now. His family is very supportive but they are economically poor. His parents are very much afraid for him but seeing his achievements, they are happy now. I hope that he climbs many high mountains." —ANI