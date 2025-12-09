Telangana unveils Vision 2047 to become $3 trillion economy

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday unveiled the Vision 2047 document with the ambitious goal to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with an interim milestone of $1 trillion by 2034.

The document has laid down the roadmap to achieve the targets with a set of key strategies, with the principal strategy of dividing the state into three sector-specific zones - CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri Urban Region Economy), RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy).

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the vision document during the valedictory session of Telangana Rising Global Summit at the upcoming Bharat Future City.

According to the document, the boundary of CURE is defined as the 160-kilometre Outer Ring Road (ORR), inside which shall be a Net Zero, services sector-only metropolis.

The upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR) is a larger, 360-kilometre ring to connect all key peri-urban areas and many Tier 2 towns of the State. Between the ORR and RRR, connected with radial roads, shall be the PURE region, a manufacturing focus zone. Beyond the RRR, till the final frontier boundary of the State, the government will develop agriculture, green economy, and agri-based enterprises, the RARE region.

The vision document is also aimed at ensuring that growth benefits all sections of society, including youth, women, farmers, and marginalised communities.

Embedding sustainability in all sectors and pursuing a Net-Zero pathway by 2047 is another key goal.

Hyderabad and Telangana will undertake several game-changer projects to ensure we meet our goal to compete not with our neighbouring States or fellow Indian cities but the best in the world. Some of these projects are Bharat Future City, Musi River Rejuvenation, Dry Port, 12-lane expressway connecting Dry Port to Krishnapatnam Sea Port ( Andhra Pradesh, Bullet train corridors connecting Hyderabad with Bengaluru, and Chennai (via Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh), Manufacturing zones (between ORR and RRR), Regional Ring Road, Radial Roads (linking RRR and ORR), Regional Ring Railway, Green power for agricultural farms, Integrated townships, Green energy hubs and Mass adoptions of electric vehicles.

The Congress government, which completed two years in office, stated that during this period, the state had transitioned from ad-hocism and exception-based decision-making to a comprehensive policy-led decision-making.

Excellence in governance, guaranteeing delivery, knowledge hub, inclusive and sustainable welfare, resources for growth, environment and sustainability and culture are the other strategies to be adopted to achieve the vision.

According to the document, this Rising of Telangana is grounded in one of the most extensive citizen consultation exercises undertaken in the state, covering all 33 districts across urban, peri-urban, and rural areas, with over 65 per cent of responses coming from youth.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that four lakh people gave their suggestions online for the vision document.

He said that the document’s main objective is the empowerment of the underprivileged and the poorer sections in the state.

“We are moving forward with a determination to eradicate poverty by providing quality education and employment to the youth in Telangana society,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the main focus is on education, irrigation, and communication.

He said the state government was building Young India Integrated Schools to provide education to SC, ST, BC, OC and minorities in one place, aiming to eradicate caste discrimination at the student stage.

“For some leaders, poverty is like an excursion. I am aware of the plight of the poor since I came from a rural area and studied in government school. I also knew the struggles of the poor, Dalits and Adivasis. As someone who knows the hardships of the poor, my aspiration is to provide welfare to every poor person,” the Chief Minister said.

Expressing concern over increasing unemployment due to lack of quality education and skills, the CM said that Skills University is established to hone the skills of the youth and compete with the world in getting jobs. A Sports University is also being established with the aim of winning medals in the Olympics.

