Telangana to provide free power to Ganesh, Durga mandaps

Hyderabad, Aug 24 (IANS) The government of Telangana has announced free power supply to Ganesh and Durga pandals during the upcoming festivals.

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSPDCL) has issued orders to extends free power supply to Ganesh pandals for Ganesh Navaratri celebrations and Durga pandals for Durga Navaratri celebrations.

Ganesh Navaratri celebrations will be held for 11 days from August 27 to September 6 while Durga Navaratri celebrations are scheduled from September 29 to October 12.

Free power will be supplied for the illumination of Ganesh and Durgadevi pandals for all authorized applicants/organisers.

Meanwhile, Telangana police have issued guidelines for Ganesh mandap organisers for transportation and installation of idols, Navaratri celebrations and immersion.

Organisers have to apply online on Telangana police portal for permission to set up mandaps. They also have to take permission of the electricity department. The organisers have been told to hire the services of experts to set up mandaps.

The organisers have been told not to completely block the roads. There is no permission for DJs. Mikes should not be used after 10 p.m. As per the guidelines, the organisers will have to follow the government rules with regard to sound level while using the mike.

The mandap organisers will have to install CCTV cameras and follow fire safety norms.

Meanwhile, Sneha Mehra, DCP, South Zone, Hyderabad, convened a coordination meeting with Ganesh Utsav organizers to address security measures for the upcoming Ganesh immersion. She personally heard the organizers' concerns and promised to collaborate with ACPs and Station House Officers to ensure a peaceful festival.

During the meeting, Sneha Mehra stressed the police department's dedication to ensuring a flawless and secure Ganesh idol installation and immersion process. She called for cooperation from committee members and assured them that strict security protocols would be in place to prevent any disruptions during the processions and also warned strictly on playing of DJs and fireworks.

In her appeal to the public, the DCP urged devotees to celebrate the festival peacefully and grandly. She specifically asked them to begin their immersion processions early to avoid delays. She also cautioned against taking the law into their own hands, even when provoked and requested organizers to ensure the celebrations unfold in a calm and peaceful environment.

--IANS

ms/pgh