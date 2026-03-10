Telangana to organise Godavari Pushkaralu on lines of Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) The Telangana government will organise Godavari Pushkaralu on the lines of Kumbh Mela with grand arrangements that reflect the cultural identity and spirit of Telangana, state minister D. Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday.

At the first meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on “Godavari Pushkaralu–2027”, held at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, officials were directed to undertake permanent infrastructure works that showcase the ‘Telangana Brand’ and the state’s rich traditions.

The meeting was chaired by IT and Industries minister Sridhar Babu and attended by ministers Konda Surekha, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Seethakka and Adluri Laxman Kumar, along with Government Adviser Sudarshan Reddy and senior officials.

The committee reviewed the schedule of the Pushkarams, departmental preparedness and the roadmap for future works.

According to Vedic scholars, the Adi Pushkaralu will be held from June 26 to July 7, 2027, while the Antya Pushkaralu will take place from July 13 to July 24, 2028.

According to an official release, the ministers noted that the ‘people’s government’ led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had successfully conducted Saraswati Pushkaralu and the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara in a grand manner. They said the Godavari Pushkaralu would be organised with even greater scale and efficiency.

Around eight crore devotees are expected to participate in the Pushkarams. Accordingly, 96 locations across districts have been identified, linking important temples along the Godavari River.

Drawing on experiences from previous Pushkarams, the government is preparing separate state and district-level plans to improve ghats, roads and other infrastructure based on local conditions. Officials said Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) would be completed by the end of this month. In the first phase, nine high-footfall locations have been identified as ‘Tier-1’ areas, where works will be taken up on a war footing. To ensure better coordination, the government will appoint a Special Officer for the Pushkarams, along with department-wise nodal officers.

Special focus will be placed on traffic management at ghats, emergency access routes, advanced medical facilities and parking arrangements, officials said.

Ministers emphasised that no compromise would be made in the arrangements and directed officials to ensure high-quality infrastructure and meticulous planning to avoid any shortcomings during the mega religious event.

