Telangana to modernise revenue system, improve citizen services: Minister

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Telangana Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said the state government remains committed to modernising the revenue administration and delivering faster, citizen-friendly services across the state.

He said the government has decided to construct permanent buildings for Tahsildar and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) offices across Telangana to ensure efficient, transparent, and accessible administration for the public.

The minister announced that in the first phase, permanent buildings with modern amenities will be constructed for 60 Tahsildar offices and five RDO offices currently functioning from rented premises.

In the second phase, 170 Tahsildar and RDO offices currently operating from dilapidated buildings will be reconstructed. He said all new buildings across the state will follow a uniform design to ensure accessibility, efficiency, and public convenience.

He added that the designs will be finalised after consultations with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, and the construction will be carried out in a cost-effective manner while ensuring high-quality public service delivery.

The minister conducted a review meeting with senior officials of the Revenue Department at the Secretariat, during which details were gathered on the number of Tahsildar and RDO offices operating from rented premises as well as those functioning from structurally weak or unsuitable buildings.

He said the decision aligns with the Chief Minister’s vision that government offices serving the public should function from dignified and permanent infrastructure rather than temporary or rented premises.

The minister observed that both before and after the formation of Telangana, several revenue offices continued to function without adequate infrastructure and largely from rented buildings, causing inconvenience to the public.

He also criticised the previous government for reorganising mandals without proper planning, which resulted in certain mandals falling under multiple district jurisdictions.

Due to inadequate infrastructure and staff shortages in several offices, citizens faced significant difficulties in accessing revenue services, he said.

The minister said that after assuming office, the present government sanctioned the required posts for newly created mandals and strengthened administrative systems to improve service delivery.

He also criticised the previous administration for constructing some Collectorate buildings in remote locations and failing to ensure their effective functioning.

Referring to the Stamps and Registration Department, the minister said construction of integrated office complexes with modern facilities has been initiated.

He said that within the Outer Ring Road limits, 39 Sub-Registrar offices across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy districts have been grouped into 12 clusters for the construction of integrated facilities.

Foundation stones have already been laid at Gachibowli, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Patancheru.

Construction at the Gachibowli facility is in the final stage, and the complex is expected to become operational in the coming months, he added.

--IANS

ms/pgh