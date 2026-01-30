Telangana Speaker begins hearing on disqualification petitions

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Friday began hearing on the petitions for disqualification of MLA Danam Nagender who was elected on a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket but allegedly shifted loyalties to the ruling Congress party.

The Speaker will hear arguments by the counsels of BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy and BJP floor leader in the Assembly A. Maheshwar Reddy and record the evidence.

He will later hear the arguments by the counsel of Nagender. The MLA said that he has not yet received any notice from the Speaker for appearance before him.

The Speaker took up hearing on Nagender’s petition following recent directive from the Supreme Court, which gave him two weeks to decide on the petitions for disqualification of the remaining MLAs.

The Speaker has also already dismissed the petitions to disqualify seven out of 10 BRS MLAs who had allegedly defected to the Congress in 2024.

He ruled that the petitioners failed to provide evidence that the MLAs defected to the Congress. He said all the MLAs are technically still in the BRS.

The Speaker last year completed the hearing on the petitions for the disqualification of eight MLAs and reserved the orders.

The Speaker is yet to pronounce the order on the plea for the disqualification of MLA Sanjay Kumar.

The hearing on the disqualification of two other MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari could not be taken up as they had not submitted their replies to the notices served on them.

While the BRS complained that these MLAs openly joined the Congress and even sat in the Treasury Benches in the Assembly, the MLAs denied that they joined the ruling party.

They contended that they only met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to seek funds for the development of their constituencies.

The BRS brought to the notice of the Speaker that Nagender not only joined the Congress but also contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Secunderabad on a Congress ticket. It also alleged that Srihari openly campaigned for his daughter Kadiyam Kaviya, who contested the Lok Sabha polls from the Warangal constituency as the Congress candidate.

Meanwhile, Nagender said he neither resigned nor had he voluntarily given up his primary membership of the BRS.

Nagender, who was elected as BRS candidate from Khairatabad constituency in Hyderabad in 2023, said he attended a meeting of the Congress party in March 2024 in his personal capacity.

Nagender, who submitted a counter-affidavit to the Speaker, argued that the complainants relied solely on media reports and urged him to dismiss the petitions.

