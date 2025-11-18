Telangana shunts Hajj Committee official over ‘insensitive remarks’ on Saudi bus accident victims

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) The Telangana government has taken action against the Director of Telangana Urdu Academy and the Executive Officer of Telangana Hajj Committee, Mohammed Safiullah, for his ‘insensitive remarks’ about the Umrah pilgrims who died in the bus accident in Saudi Arabia.

The state government on Tuesday repatriated him to his parent department, Telangana Power Generation Corporation.

The action came after demands from various sections following his remarks, which triggered a row.

A video clip of the official talking insensitively to the relatives of the victims of the bus tragedy went viral. “Jale hue tukdo ko kya dekhne jaate?” (Why do you need to go see the charred remains?),” the officer was heard telling the relatives of the victims when they had gathered at Haj House on Monday night to demand that the authorities make arrangements for their travel to Saudi Arabia.

Safiullah’s remarks evoked a strong reaction from the families of the victims and leaders of various political parties and organisations, who demanded action against him.

He had later apologised for his remarks, but the government repatriated him to his parent department. Safiullah, who is Deputy Secretary (Non Cadre) TG GENCO, was working as Director of Urdu Academy and Executive Officer of the Hajj Committee.

B. Shafiullah, Secretary, Minorities Welfare Department, issued orders for Safiullah’s repatriation.

Mohammad Asadullah, Survey Commissioner of Waqf, has been posted as the in-charge Executive Officer of Telangana Haj Committee and as Director of Telangana Urdu Academy.

As many as 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed when the bus carrying them collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah late on Sunday night. A pilgrim survived the accident and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The last rites of the deceased may be performed in Saudi Arabia, as per religious customs, the Telangana government said.

The state government has decided to make arrangements for two family members of each bereaved family to travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in the last rites.

