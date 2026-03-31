Telangana seeks urgent additional auto LPG supplies from Centre

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday requested the Centre for urgent additional supply of auto LPG to the state to overcome the daily deficit.

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Minister for Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday sent a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri stating that the state is currently facing a daily shortage of 55 MTs.

The state government called for ramping up the auto LPG availability at public sector undertakings' (IOCL, BPCL & HPCL) outlets.

Stating that the auto LPG segment in the state has been significantly impacted, Reddy wrote that this has hit nearly one lakh autorickshaws plying on LPG in the state, disrupting the public transport services, and affecting the livelihoods of auto drivers and their families. He urged Puri to issue immediate instructions to PSUs to support the private marketing companies by supplying the deficit LPG to private entities engaged in auto LPG distribution.

He pointed out prices have surged to Rs 93 per litre at private pumps against Rs 75 at PSU stations and called for regulatory measures to prevent unwarranted price increases by private entities during the crisis.

Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the Central minister to boost supply, support private distributors and curb price spikes. He conveyed that the state is strictly adhering to the directives issued by the Centre to manage the current LPG supply situation arising from the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Domestic LPG supply is being maintained at 100 per cent to meet the essential household needs, and commercial LPG allocations are being regulated in accordance with the Centre's guidelines, he wrote.

The auto LPG distribution network in Telangana comprises both public sector undertakings and private operators. PSUs collectively account for a share of 20 per cent, operating 33 outlets. In contrast, private operators such as Super Gas, Go Gas, Total Energies, Prime Gas, Extra Gas, Aegis Gas and Uni Gas operate a significantly large network of 110 outlets across the state, accounting for 80 per cent of market share.

"Due to prevailing supply constraints, there is a shortfall of around 55 MTs per day of Auto LPG, a majority of private outlets are facing a dry-out, leading to disruption in public transport services and consequent public disorders," reads the letter.

--IANS

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