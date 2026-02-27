Telangana RTC launches ‘GI on Wheels’ buses to promote local arts

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has launched 'GI (Geographical Indication) on Wheels' buses. The buses, designed with cultural and artistic visuals inspired by GI-tagged heritage products, were formally flagged off by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) on Friday.

Read More

Six express buses featuring six different GI art themes have been introduced for six districts.

The GI-themed artwork displayed on the buses highlights Telangana’s rich culture, traditional art forms, and handloom and handicraft heritage. This initiative promotes awareness about GI products, supports artisans, and contributes to tourism development.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to create awareness among the public about GI tagged art forms and to promote them widely.

He observed that as a young State, Telangana must strengthen its cultural identity. Emphasising that culture is the soul of society, he noted that sustainable development is not possible without cultural awareness. He further added that such initiatives would inspire youth towards traditional arts and enhance recognition for artisans.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the government is committed to promoting, marketing, and expanding GI products. He highlighted that such efforts will create livelihood opportunities for rural artisans and improve their economic conditions.

He assured full support from TGSRTC in implementing and scaling up the initiative across the State.

As part of the programme, six prominent GI-tagged handicrafts of Telangana have been artistically showcased on buses, including Pochampally Ikat, Warangal dhurries (Carpets), Karimnagar silver filigree, Narayanpet sarees, Cheriyal scroll paintings, and Nirmal paintings.

These art forms, representing the skill and craftsmanship of Telangana artisans, will now gain wider visibility across towns and villages through public transport. The Minister emphasised that the initiative aims to transform public transport into a creative platform for promoting the State’s rich cultural heritage.

Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TGSRTC, Nagi Reddy, stated that the initiative reflects the cultural diversity of Telangana and is inspired by the Governor’s vision. He noted that showcasing GI art on buses would bring culture closer to the people while encouraging artisans.

The designs displayed on the buses were created by students of Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU). On the occasion, the students were presented with cash prizes and mementoes.

--IANS

ms/rad