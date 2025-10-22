Telangana removes all Transport check posts

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (IANS) The Telangana Transport Department on Wednesday abolished all its check posts following direction from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Transport Department issued orders to implement the Chief Minister’s direction without delay.

All authorities concerned have been instructed to submit a complete report on the closure of the check posts by Wednesday evening.

The move is expected to speed up the transportation network, increase transparency of operations, and also reduce administrative burden and costs.

The state government had taken a decision to remove the check posts in August following allegations of corruption.

After the introduction of GST, many states had abolished check posts at the advice of the Central government. However, such check posts had continued in Telangana.

Acting promptly on the Chief Minister’s instructions, the Transport Commissioner issued orders to all Deputy Transport Commissioners and all the District Transport Officers to suspend all activities at the check posts immediately. The staff currently stationed at these check posts are to be reassigned to other duties without delay.

Officials have been directed to ensure that vehicular movement on all roads continues smoothly without any obstruction.

The boards, barricades, and other structures at the checkpoints must be removed at once. The officials have been asked to display new boards in relevant languages announcing the closure of the check post and the details of the availability of online services to the vehicle operators.

Services like temporary travel permits and payment of motor vehicle tax will be provided online.

"Remove all physical barriers, barricades and signage installed at the check post sites to ensure unobstructed movement of vehicles. The entire removal process shall be videographed, with the footage preserved and forwarded along with the compliance report," reads the order by the Transport Commissioner.

Additionally, all records, equipment, and furniture from the check posts are to be shifted to the respective DTO (District Transport Office) premises. Authorities have also been instructed to verify and safely preserve all financial and administrative records.

--IANS

ms/vd