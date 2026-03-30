Telangana passes bills for social security to gig workers, protection to advocates​

Hyderabad, March 30 (IANS) The Telangana Assembly on Monday passed two key Bills - one aimed at ensuring social security for gig workers and the other to protect advocates.​

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The Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, and the Telangana Advocates Protection Bill, 2026, were passed by the House by a voice vote.​

The Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, introduces a structured system to provide social security and legal recognition to thousands of platform-based gig workers.​

The Bill mandates the creation of a dedicated Social Security and Welfare Board to register workers and oversee benefits. Each registered worker will be assigned a unique ID, enabling better tracking of benefits and ensuring transparency across platforms.​

Labour Minister G. Vivek Venkataswamy, who piloted the Bill, stated that app-based delivery, mobility and service workers will be brought under a structured welfare and social security framework.​

If gig workers are not protected, penalties will be levied on aggregators. Aggregators are also required to contribute 1 to 2 per cent of their transaction value to the welfare fund, which will be used to finance insurance, accident cover, pensions and maternity benefits.​

A structured grievance redressal mechanism will also be developed, with platform-level committees and district authorities empowered to resolve disputes.​

Digital platform companies will be required to regularly submit operational data. Strict penalties have been outlined for non-compliance, with fines increasing for repeated violations to ensure compliance.​

The companies will also have to clearly inform workers about payments and deductions.​

The Assembly also passed the Telangana Advocates Protection Bill, 2026, to protect advocates amid increasing attacks on them.​

This legislation aims to provide police protection for advocates; safeguards against false cases, conspiracies, and harassment; a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism; and protection from threats and retaliatory attacks while discharging professional duties.​

Minister for industries, information technology and legislative affairs D. Sridhar Babu, who introduced the Bill, termed it a big step for the safety of advocates.​

He said the Bill was drafted following the Bar Council of Telangana's resolution and input from high court bar associations, legal forums, and the legal community.​

He stated that this law ensures professional safety and security for advocates while strengthening their confidence. This step reinforces the importance of the legal profession and empowers advocates to serve justice without fear, he said.​

Sridhar Babu said that after Karnataka and Rajasthan, Telangana is among the states to introduce such a law. The Bar Council of India also prepared a draft in 2021 to address advocate safety, and the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court had emphasised the need for a special law.​

--IANS

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