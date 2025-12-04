Telangana official booked for disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) Anti-Corruption Bureau of Telangana has registered a case of disproportionate assets against a government official for allegedly amassing properties beyond his known sources of income through corrupt means.

The case against Kotham Srinivasulu, Assistant Director, Survey Settlement & Land Records, Ranga Reddy district, was booked after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at his residence in Raidurgam in Hyderabad and at six other locations linked to his relatives, friends and alleged benamis.

The ACB sleuths traced assets across Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

According to officials, the searches led to the seizure of documents related to one flat at My Home Bhooja, Raidurgam, one food processing unit/rice mill in Narayanpet district, 11 acres of agricultural land in Karnataka, 11 acres of agricultural land in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, four plots in Mahabubnagar district and three plots in Narayanpet district.

The officials also found Rs 5,00,000 in cash, gold ornaments weighing about 1.6 kg, 770 grams of silver articles, a Kia Seltos Hycross and an Innova. Officials said the market value of the assets could be several times higher than the recorded document value.

According to ACB, the official acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. Further verification of additional assets is underway.

The anti-graft agency registered a case under sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Meanwhile, the ACB Director General Charu Sinha on Thursday launched the QR code complaint system as part of efforts to facilitate reporting of corruption incidents.

The initiative is designed to help people living in far-flung and remote areas register complaints quickly, securely and without any intermediaries.

The new digital system is expected to significantly enhance public access to the Bureau, ensuring faster reach, improved service delivery and greater transparency, the agency said.

The ACB is observing Anti-Corruption Week from December 3 to December 9. It will culminate on International Anti-Corruption Day (December 9).

