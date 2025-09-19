Telangana, New Jersey agree to cooperate in life sciences, urban transit

Hyderabad, Sep 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy have agreed to cooperate in areas like software, technology, life sciences, urban transit and movies.

The Chief Minister had a detailed discussion with the New Jersey Governor on the sidelines of the 12th annual conference of the Public Affairs Forum of India in New Delhi on Friday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office here, the two leaders agreed to create a systemic cooperation and bilateral exchange in the areas of software and technology, life sciences, Urban Transit and movies.

Agreeing to totally support Telangana Rising vision of CM Revanth Reddy, Governor Phil Murphy said, “There are lots of similarities between New Jersey and Telangana states. Together, we can make a huge difference for each other’s economies.”

The two leaders agreed to proactively bring trade delegations to each other’s states and augment the investments in both states for maximising the potential for wealth and job creation.

Governor Murphy also promised to give great support to Hyderabad’s urban and public transport sectors through the NJ Trains Authority. “From Metro to MMTS, Hyderabad public transport has received a big support from the New Jersey government. I thank Governor Murphy for this friendship,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

Inviting the great educational institutions of New Jersey, including NJIT, Princeton, Rutgers, and others to Telangana, Chief Minister Reddy promised them all support if they establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad.

The two leaders also agreed to facilitate and promote film industry tourism.

CM Revanth Reddy posted on X that they discussed matters related to education, green energy, Musi Riverfront Development Project and other subjects.

“Shared Telangana Vision 2047… the government’s plan and ideas with them. Explained the achievements and priorities of Telangana state in the IT and pharma sectors,” he said.

Governor Murphy’s wife, along with New Jersey representatives, participated in this meeting.

