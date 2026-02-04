Telangana: NCW forms panel to probe sexual assault on minor girl during Medaram Jatara

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (IANS) The National Commission for Women has constituted an inquiry committee to inquire into the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl during the recent Sammakka Saralamma Jatara festival at Medaram in Mulugu district of Telangana.

The Commission has taken cognisance of reports circulating in the media and on social media platforms regarding the alleged incident.

Some media reports have further alleged that the incident involved a case of gang rape purportedly committed by five youths from Chhattisgarh, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said.

Taking serious note of the matter, Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of NCW, has constituted an inquiry committee to inquire into the alleged incident.

The inquiry committee will be chaired by Delina Khongdup, Member, NCW. Kanchan Khattar, Senior Coordinator, NCW, will serve as a Member of the Committee.

The inquiry proceedings will commence on February 5. The Committee may also be assisted by an advocate nominated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mulugu.

The Committee has been mandated to examine the circumstances leading to the alleged incident, assess the action taken by the concerned authorities, interact with relevant officials and persons to ascertain facts, and recommend remedial measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The Committee will submit its recommendations to the Commission for appropriate action, the NCW said in a statement.

The Commission reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and safety of women and minor girls and said it will closely monitor the matter based on the findings of the inquiry committee.

Thousands of devotees attended Sammakka Saralamma Jatara held at Medaram from January 28 to 31.

The biennial event, said to be the largest tribal fair in Asia, drew devotees from across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and other states.

The Telangana government had made elaborate arrangements for the event. Authorities had claimed that the event was peaceful with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere.

--IANS

ms/uk