Telangana: Murder accused, who died in police 'encounter', buried

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Shaik Riyaz, an accused in the murder of a constable, who was killed in an alleged encounter by the police at a government hospital in Telangana's Nizamabad town, was buried on Tuesday amid tight security.

The body of Riyaz was handed to his family members late on Monday night after autopsy at Government General Hospital.

He was buried at a graveyard on Bodhan Road on Tuesday. Police had made tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

The 28-year-old was undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital for the injuries he had received during the scuffle with police on Sunday while being arrested.

According to police, the accused snatched a weapon from one of the policemen on duty at the hospital and was trying to open fire. Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Redddy said Riyaz died in the attempt by the police to stop him.

Riyaz had stabbed E. Pramod Kumar (42) to death when he escorting him to a police station in Nizamabad on October 17.

The DGP had ordered a manhunt for the accused, who had escaped after killing the constable.

Riyaz attacked a man named Asif near Sarangapur under Nizamabad Town 6 Police Station limits on October 19. Asif, who was helping the police in apprehending him, suffered serious injuries during the scuffle. Both men were shifted to hospital for treatment, and Riyaz was later taken into custody.

The DGP said that Telangana Police remain committed to maintaining law and order and cracking down on hardened criminals.

According to police, Riyaz was involved in 61 cases, including three attempts to murder, robbery and snatching. There were 50 theft cases against him including six in Maharashtra.

Police had recovered six tolas of gold and 38 two-wheelers from Riyaz.

The DGP on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to constable Pramod's family, along with the last paid salary till retirement, a government job for one family member, and a 300-yard housing plot. Additionally, Rs 16 lakh from the Police Security Welfare fund and Rs 8 lakh from the Police Welfare fund will be provided to the family.

The state police chief stated that the government and Police Department will extend full support to Pramod's wife Pranitha and their three young sons.

--IANS

ms/svn