Telangana municipal polls: 902 nominations filed on first day

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) A total of 902 nominations were filed on Wednesday, the first day for next month's municipal elections in Telangana.

Read More

According to State Election Commission (SEC), 890 candidates, including 55 independents, filed the nominations.

Elections for seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities will be held on February 11.

The poll process began on Wednesday with the returning officers issuing election notice.

As many as 382 candidates of the ruling Congress filed nominations on the first day.

Main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) filed 258 nominations while 169 nominations were received from the candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The SEC said that 123 urban local bodies going to polls have a total of 2,996 wards.

Ward-wise electoral rolls of urban local bodies was displayed on Wednesday.

A total of 52.43 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the municipal elections. They comprise 25.62 lakh men, 26.80 lakh woman and 640 others.

State Election Commissioner I. Ranu Kumudini released the schedule for municipal elections on Tuesday.

January 30 is the last date for filing of nominations while scrutiny of the nominations will be taken up on January 31.

The State Election Commissioner said the list of validly nominated candidates will be published on January 31 while appeals against rejection of nominations can be filed on February 1. The appeals will be disposed on February 2.

February 3 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.

The same day final list of contesting candidates will be published.

Polling will be held on February 11.

Re-polling, if any, will be conducted on February 12.

Counting of votes will be taken up on February 13.

The SEC will set up 8,203 polling stations and arrange 16,031 ballot boxes for polling.

The state poll body will also arrange 137 strong rooms and 136 counting centres.

Meanwhile, the SEC issued instructions to the candidates for filing of nomination.

Only three persons are permitted to enter the Returning Officer's office (including the candidate and/or proposer).

Only two vehicles per candidate are allowed within 100 metres of the Returning Officer's office.

A help desk is available in all Returning Officer's offices, municipalities and municipal corporations.

--IANS

ms/khz