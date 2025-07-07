Telangana: MoS Bandi Sanjay warns BRS of counter-attack

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay on Monday warned that any attack by BRS on a television channel will lead to a counter-attack.

He said that BJP state president Ramchandra Rao has asked BJYM to attack the BRS office, Telangana Bhavan, within two hours, if the BRS attacks ABN Andhra Jyothi office.

Talking to media persons in the Jagtial district, he slammed the BRS leaders for their threatening tone against the media organisation.

He alleged that a group of BRS leaders attacked the ABN office over a week ago. He claimed that now after a Telugu newspaper run by the same management published an editorial, BRS leaders were preparing to attack it.

Sanjay accused the Congress government of trying to protect the BRS leaders. He said that if the BRS goons who attacked the TV office had been arrested and dealt with strictly, today’s situation wouldn’t have arisen.

The MoS said that the BJP was fully ready to protect democracy and stand by the media. “KCR's goondaism will not work in Telangana, and we will not let it work,” he said.

Sanjay slammed BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao for allegedly trolling his son for wearing a costly shirt. “Just because he wore a costly shirt, they are accusing me of amassing Rs. 1000 crores. I challenge the KCR family to come to the temple and take a vow on properties, including benami,” he said.

Sanjay alleged that the Congress government was protecting BRS leaders involved in the loot of crores of rupees of public money in the name of the Kaleshwaram project, phone tapping and Formula-E cases.

He came down heavily on the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) for not demolishing the building of AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's college, built on the lakebed in the old city of Hyderabad.

The BJP leader asked why an exemption was given to Owaisi when HYDRAA was demolishing the houses of the poor in the name of encroachments.

“HYDRAA says that they cannot demolish illegal constructions in Owaisi’s college because 10,000 students are studying there. But why did they demolish small houses and huts built by poor people in the Musi River catchment areas,” he asked and demanded an explanation from the state government.

--IANS

ms/dan