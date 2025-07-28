Telangana ministers pay tributes to Jaipal Reddy on death anniversary

Hyderabad, July 28 (IANS) Telangana ministers and Congress leaders paid rich tributes to former Union Minister S. Jaipal Reddy on his death anniversary.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Vivek Venkatswamy, and Adluri Lakshman Kumar, government advisor K. Keshava Rao, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and others paid floral tributes at Spoorthi Sthal, Necklace Road here.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy on his death anniversary.

In his message, he remembered that Jaipal Reddy was one of the top statemen in national politics with a deep understanding of democracy and politics. The veteran leader was also an excellent orator, and his witty banter on every issue drew big applause from all.

Recalling Jaipal Reddy's political journey from student days to the level of Union Minister, CM Revanth Reddy said that the leader's tireless efforts for the welfare of people were commendable. Jaipal Reddy's important role in fulfilling the aspirations of Telangana people for a separate state will be remembered forever, the CM said.

Jaipal Reddy never compromised on values in the pursuit of high-standard politics, the Chief Minister said.

He recalled that the senior-most leader achieved the distinction of being the first leader from South India to receive the Best Parliamentarian Award. The befitting tribute to Jaipal Reddy is to take forward his aspirations, the CM added.

State ministers and senior Congress leaders paid tributes to Jaipal Reddy, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 77.

After the Congress party came to power in Telangana, it decided to celebrate the birth and death anniversary of Jaipal Reddy in a befitting manner.

Spoorthi Sthal, a memorial built to honour Jaipal Reddy, was inaugurated on his 82nd birth anniversary last year.

The memorial has come up on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake on Necklace Road, next to the memorial of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao.

