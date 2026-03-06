Telangana is bringing reforms in education sector: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Friday that his government is bringing reforms in the education sector.

Read More

Asserting that communities living below the poverty line can progress only through quality education, he said the government was taking steps to improve the standards of education.

Addressing a programme organised by Madiga Employees Coordination Committee to express gratitude to the Chief Minister for the government’s decision to provide legal backing to Scheduled Castes categorization, he said education is the single most powerful tool that can transform lives.

The Chief Minister noted that Telangana became the first state to implement SC categorisation after the Supreme Court’s directions. The Chief Minister clarified that categorization alone may not resolve every issue and said concerns such as promotions, higher education opportunities, land issues and protection of assigned and ceiling lands can be addressed through sustained efforts.

Highlighting the role of the government workforce, the Chief Minister described government employees as the eyes, ears and brand ambassadors of the government. He referred to the 99-day Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika programme, through which the government is implementing several welfare and development initiatives.

He emphasised that government employees must work diligently to ensure that ration cards reach every poor household and that welfare schemes such as fine rice distribution, Indiramma housing, and free electricity are delivered to eligible beneficiaries.

He told the gathering that nearly 1,000 government employees retire every month, requiring the government to pay approximately Rs 1,000 crore in retirement benefits every month.

The Chief Minister stressed that improving the state’s financial system is also a responsibility of government employees. By preventing irregularities and safeguarding public resources, funds can be redirected to benefit more people.

He said that unlike the past, when large tracts of land were concentrated in the hands of jagirdars and zamindars, the government is taking steps to address issues related to assigned lands, even though the availability of land for redistribution is limited.

Criticizing welfare approach of the previous government, he said they distributed buffaloes, sheep and fish, but true empowerment lies in enabling people to become collectors, doctors, engineers and lawyers, and to lead society. He called upon the community to actively participate in the reconstruction of Telangana.

Reiterating his commitment, the Chief Minister said he would extend all possible support within his capacity and would work with the same spirit shown during the Telangana statehood movement.

Responding to political labels given to him by different groups, he said people call him “Revanth Madiga,” “Revanth Yadav,” “Revanth Mudiraj,” “Sardar Revanth,” or even “Revanthuddin".

He said he has no objection to any of these names. “I belong to everyone,” he said, adding that he considers the opportunity to serve as Chief Minister as a chance to help people and uplift communities.

--IANS

ms/pgh