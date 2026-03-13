Telangana has adequate stocks of LPG to meet present demand: Govt

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Telangana has adequate stocks of LPG to meet the present demand, officials said on Friday.

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The state government reviewed the LPG stocks in view of the war situation in the Middle East. It assured uninterrupted cylinder supply to 1.29 crore consumers.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao reviewed the LPG stock position, supply, and distribution to consumers with representatives of oil marketing companies and officials of the Civil Supplies Department at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat.

According to an official release, a detailed discussion was held on LPG supply across the state, storage levels, transportation systems, and future demand.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure that there is no disruption in the distribution of LPG cylinders to domestic consumers. He instructed authorities to conduct daily monitoring, prevent black marketing, and ensure police vigilance at distributorships and agencies.

Officials informed that the state currently has 1.29 crore domestic LPG connections and that adequate stocks are available to meet the present demand. They also stated that LPG cylinders are being supplied as required to hospitals and government hostels.

Representatives of the oil companies and department officials assured that there is no need for concern regarding LPG supply to domestic consumers.

Officials said that 810 LPG distributorship centres are currently supplying cylinders across the state.

The Chief Secretary directed oil marketing companies to ensure timely delivery to consumers and advised better coordination with concerned departments to maintain regular supply in both rural and urban areas. Representatives of HPCL, IOCL and BPCL, State Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has also clarified that there is no shortage of LPG in the state.

He, along with Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, held a video conference with District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Police Commissioners to review LPG supply, summer drinking water preparedness and implementation of the 99-Day Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika programme.

Reddy clarified that there is no shortage of cooking gas in the state and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers, hospitals and government hostels.

The district Collectors were asked to prevent black marketing, remove public misconceptions and ensure that consumers do not face any inconvenience

--IANS

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