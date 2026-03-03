Telangana govt to hold 99-day public outreach programme from March 6

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) The Telangana government will undertake 99-day public outreach programme from March 6 to June 12 in five phases to take welfare schemes, development works and public services closer to people, government officials said on Tuesday.

The programme titled 'Praja Palana–Pragati Pranalika' (people's governance-progress plan) will cover 10 different themes under various departments.

These decisions were taken at a meeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had with the district Collectors here on Tuesday.

The Planning Department will act as the nodal department for this programme, under which gram sabhas will be held at the village level on April 2. This will be followed by meetings at the Mandal level on April 16.

Constituency-level programme will be organised on May 2 followed by district level programme on May 22. The programme will conclude with State formation day celebrations from June 2.

The department-wise themes to be covered are cleanliness from village level to state level and clearance of pending files in government offices; health; road safety drive; welfare; child safety and drugs control; farmers' welfare and agriculture; education; youth and sports; women and environment.

Preparatory meetings will be held under the auspices of Ministers in all erstwhile districts on March 6.

During the 99-day programme, foundation will be laid for various development works or they will be inaugurated in the state.

A special mobile app will be developed for monitoring the 99-day programme.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the officials concerned to take steps to ensure that welfare schemes launched by the state government reach all eligible beneficiaries.

He said that during gram sabhas, officials should explain to the people the welfare schemes that are being implemented by the state government.

He directed that ward members, sarpanches, municipal ward members, chairpersons, Corporators, and Mayors must be actively involved in the programme.

For capacity building of local representatives, a one-day training programme should be organised at district headquarters for ward members, sarpanches, chairpersons, Corporators, and Mayors. They must be provided clear orientation on their roles and responsibilities, along with printed reference material.

The Chief Minister added that farmers should be educated about replacing agricultural pump sets with solar pump sets and informed about their benefits.

"Awareness should be created in every village regarding rooftop solar installations, grid connectivity, and income generation through surplus power supply."

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed that beneficiaries under new ration cards, fine rice distribution, Indiramma houses, free electricity up to 200 units, loan waivers, free bus travel, and Rs 500 gas cylinder schemes must be presented in Gram and Ward Sabhas.

The overall benefits accrued at village, mandal, constituency, and district levels should be transparently shared, he said.

The Chief Minister added that services of all 35 government medical colleges in the state must be effectively utilised.

"Primary health centres, community health centres, and other local health institutions should refer cases to government medical colleges. Advanced equipment, medical students, doctors, and professors available in these colleges must be optimally utilised for public benefit."

The Chief Minister has directed that facial recognition must be implemented across all government schemes to ensure benefits reach only eligible persons.

"Saying that through facial recognition in Aasara pensions, three lakh ineligible beneficiaries were removed," CM Revanth Reddy said proper use of technology is essential to prevent misuse.

CM Revanth Reddy asked officials to fully digitise transport department data.

"Fitness tests for school buses and other vehicles must be conducted regularly. Eye-testing camps should be organised for Regional Transport Corporation drivers as well as drivers of lorries and goods vehicles, particularly at locations where they gather in large numbers."

"The Transport Department should provide a WhatsApp number for reporting potholes and accident-prone locations. Immediate repairs and precautionary measures must be taken based on public inputs," the Chief Minister said.

