Telangana govt mulls law to regulate social media

Hyderabad, March 8 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the state government is planning to bring a law to regulate social media.

He noted that the issue would be discussed in the ensuing Assembly session and a platform will be created to curb false propaganda on the social media.

Speaking at the International Women's Day celebrations here, he stressed the need for a mechanism to complain about false news which are being broadcast or posted on social media.

"While there is an authority to complaint about news and views of electronic media, such a mechanism is lacking for social media," the Chief Minister said.

"The Telangana government will definitely examine the issue and create a platform to lodge complaints about false news circulated on social media," he added.

The Chief Minister said such a legislation is necessary to distinguish between real journalists and those who do business or run their affairs in the guise of journalists.

He added that there is a need to stop the disgruntled elements from exploiting the system in the guise of journalists.

He felicitated some women journalists on the occasion.

Remembering the constructive role played by newspapers and journalists during the freedom struggle, CM Revanth Reddy said that Mahatma Gandhi started a magazine called Young India and former PM late Jawaharlal Nehru launched the National Herald magazine.

He recalled that Suravaram Pratap Reddy started the Golconda magazine.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said these personalities proved that wars can be won through newspapers.

The Chief Minister listed the schemes implemented by the state government for women empowerment, which includes free travel for women in regional transport corporation buses and making them owners of 1,000 buses and 1,000 MW solar power plants.

The state government has signed an agreement with Amazon for the sale of goods produced by self-help groups, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said.

To recognise and support the skills of women, the state government set up 150 stalls on a three-and-a-half acre land worth Rs 1,000 crore near the Hi-Tech City.

"We are trying to transform local talent into global talent," the Chief Minister added.

