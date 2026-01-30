Telangana Governor, Dy CM pay tributes at Bapu Ghat

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary on Friday. They offered floral tributes at Bapu Ghat at Langer Houz here, where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed at the confluence of Musi and Esi rivers.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumanth Rao and other Congress leaders also paid tributes.

They paid their respects at the memorial and later showered petals on the statue of the Father of the Nation. The leaders also participated in an all-religion prayer meeting.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is on a visit to the United States, took to ‘X’ to pay his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He called Bapu a great soul who introduced a completely new path of struggle to the world.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Mahatma Gandhi showed the world the power of truth and non-violence. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, let us remember his ideals of honesty, courage, and compassion. His teachings remain timeless and deeply relevant even today. Let us strive to follow his path and build a society rooted in harmony,” Rama Rao posted on ‘X’.

“As we honour his legacy, let us reaffirm our commitment to his timeless principles of non-violence, truth, compassion, and patriotism,” wrote Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Governor said Gandhi ji’s life and supreme sacrifice stand as an eternal symbol of truth, non-violence, and selfless service to the nation. Gandhi ji’s ideals continue to inspire humanity across the world and guide India on the path of peace, unity, and moral strength.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said through the path of non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi united crores of countrymen on a single platform and achieved independence for the nation. “Every one of us should daily practice the principles that Gandhi ji taught — Truth, Non-violence, Peace, and Service. With complete sincerity and purity of heart, let us all work together to realise Gandhi ji’s cherished ideals of Swadeshi, women’s empowerment, Gram Swaraj (village self-rule), and the eradication of poverty,” Naidu posted on ‘X’.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tributes to Bapu. He recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s lifelong commitment to truth and moral courage.

Y.S. Jagan said in a statement that truth may appear to be defeated temporarily, but it never loses, and described Mahatma Gandhi as a great soul who dedicated his entire life to truth until his very last breath.

