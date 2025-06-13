Telangana government to open 571 new schools

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that the state government will establish 571 new schools in those villages and urban areas where there are none.

The schools will come up in those areas where the strength of the students is more than 20.

Revanth Reddy stated that the state government’s main objective is to improve educational standards in all government schools and colleges and reaffirmed the commitment to provide quality education.

Following the reopening of the schools after summer vacation, the Chief Minister held a review of the School Education Department.

He directed the officials to develop a new system ensuring that every student gets enrolled in the government schools and avails quality education. The Chief Minister suggested improving the standards of all teaching staff and also introducing reforms in the education system to provide students with skill development training along with languages.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that skill development training should be provided from high school standards and create a platform to excel in their chosen field in the future. In the wake of rapid urbanisation in the state, the CM instructed the officials of the Education Department and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to identify suitable places meant for social infrastructure in HMDA and municipal layouts to set up new schools.

He also ordered the officials to rationalise the educational institutions up to the intermediate level run by SC, ST, BC, Minority wings and ensure that each institution has a specified number of students.

In view of increasing demand from students to join Gurukuls, which are providing quality food, uniforms, textbooks and a good environment for study, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to study the issue of admitting day scholars into residential schools and to provide food, dresses and textbooks.

The CM underscored that students should be developed into mentally strong and responsible citizens by providing them counselling on the importance of family, society and their responsibilities.

Chief Minister's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor K. Kesava Rao, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, CM Secretary Manik Raj, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Intermediate Board Secretary Sri Deva Sena, and School Education Director Narasimha Reddy were present.

--IANS

ms/vd