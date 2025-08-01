Telangana forms panel to study Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) The government of Telangana on Friday constituted a committee to thoroughly study the report of P.C. Ghose Commission on the alleged irregularities in construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project and prepare a comprehensive summary.

The committee includes the Secretaries of the Irrigation Department, Law Department, and General Administration Department (GAD) as members.

It is scheduled to present its detailed summary to the State Cabinet on August 4.

The Cabinet will discuss the findings and recommendations of the Commission and take a decision on the action to be taken on it.

The Commission submitted its report of about 700 pages to Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other officials on Friday handed over the report to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy.

The Chief Minister had discussion with his Cabinet colleagues to chalk out next course of action on the report.

The Commission has reportedly flagged the irregularities in the construction of the mega project across Godavari by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

A decision on the criminal action to be taken against those found guilty will be taken after discussion in the Cabinet.

The government is understood to be contemplating departmental action against the officials found guilty by the Commission.

The Commission headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose probed the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

The one-man Commission was constituted on March 14, 2024 to probe the allegations.

During the last 15 months, the Ghose Commission over 115 witnessed including engineers and retired and serving officials associated with the barrages and others.

Some piers of Medigadda Barrage had caved in during October 2023. After Congress party came to power in December 2024, it had ordered probe by the Vigilance Department. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) was also asked to conduct an investigation into all aspects of the mega project.

After the preliminary report by the Vigilance Department highlighted irregularities, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced judicial probe during a debate in the Assembly.

The term of the Commission has been extended for seven times so far after its initial term ended on June 30, 2024. In May this year, the term was extended till July 31.

After the last extension, the Commission summoned former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and former ministers T. Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender.

KCR appeared before the Commission on June 11. The BRS leader, who was the chief minister from 2014 to 2023, was reportedly questioned by the Commission about re-designing of the project and the policy and finance related decisions taken for its construction.

The BRS denied allegation of corruption in Kaleshwaram project and termed summon to KCR an act of political vendetta by the Congress government.

