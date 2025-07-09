Telangana factory blast: Eight missing workers presumed dead

Hyderabad, July 9 (IANS) With the remains of eight workers of Sigachi Industries Ltd not found following the June 30 blast at its manufacturing unit in Telangana, authorities presume that they were charred to ashes.

Officials conveyed to the families of the missing workers on Wednesday that their remains were not found in the debris, and it may not be possible to trace them.

The DNA samples of the family members of missing workers did not match the samples collected from the human remains found in the debris.

The families of these workers were advised to conduct rituals related to the funeral. They were also handed over cheques of Rs 15 lakh each as immediate assistance.

The company has already announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

A major explosion occurred in the manufacturing plant of Sigachi Industries at Pashamylaram, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy district near Hyderabad on June 30.

The plant manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose powder, which is used in tablets and capsules as a binding agent.

The death toll rose to 44 on Tuesday, with two injured succumbing at two different hospitals in the Sangareddy district.

Eight injured workers have so far succumbed at hospitals over the last week. Sixteen workers are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Personnel from Fire Services, SDRF, HYDRAA and police have completed the process of clearing debris.

According to Sigachi Industries, of the 33 injured team members, 14 have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Of the 143 members present on-site during the time of the accident, 61 are safe.

Rescue teams found 44 pieces of human remains from the site, and they were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Hyderabad, for DNA analysis.

Authorities have completed the identification of all the bodies at the mortuary at Government Area Hospital, Sangareddy.

--IANS

ms/dan