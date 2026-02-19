Telangana emerging as hub for AI-driven innovation: IT Minister​

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Telangana’s emergence as a hub for AI-driven innovation was highlighted before representatives of the US–India Business Council on Thursday at the USIBC Round Table during the India AI Impact Summit–2026 in Delhi.​

Addressing the Round Table, Minister for Industry and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu said that, with world-class infrastructure and a strong technology ecosystem, Telangana offers compelling opportunities for US investors seeking scalable, future-ready platforms.​

In his keynote address, the minister told the USIBC that stable, forward-looking policies have created a solid foundation for AI research and deployment.​

Public-private partnerships with leading US tech firms are being advanced, while artificial intelligence is already strengthening governance through real-time monitoring of public services. Telangana stands committed to innovation-led growth and global collaboration, he said.​

He stated that Telangana, a platform for innovations in artificial intelligence, offers many opportunities for American investors.​

He said that the state government is already encouraging public participation in partnerships with American tech giants.​

The minister explained that forward-looking sustainable policies have become a basis for AI research.​

He noted that the state government has positioned Telangana as a leader in AI by setting up innovation centres focused on sectors such as health, agriculture, education, and urban development.

​The establishment of AI University, AI Hubs, and the development of a skilled workforce will be given top priority in the state budget to be presented soon, he added.​

“In New Delhi, our message was that AI safety is not a barrier to innovation but its very foundation. Growth without safeguards risks eroding public trust, and responsible standards will determine how far artificial intelligence can truly advance,” Sridhar Babu posted on ‘X’.​

“Telangana is building that future through AIKAM, TGDeX, AI City, and Bharat Future City by scaling innovation with sustainability, shared responsibility, and citizen-centric governance at its core,” he added.​

Sridhar Babu said meaningful discussions were held with Indonesia’s Vice Minister for Communications and Digital Affairs, Nezar Patria, on the sidelines of the summit.​

The meeting focused on Indonesia’s proposal to establish a Hyderabad–Jakarta Technology Skills Development Corridor to facilitate the exchange of technological talent, strengthen skill development frameworks, and deepen collaboration between Telangana's and Indonesia's startup and innovation ecosystems.

