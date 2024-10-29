Telangana: Drugs Control Administration issues show-cause notices to 15 medical shops for violating drug regulations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): Telangana's Drugs Control Administration officials raided fifteen private medical shops across the state and issued show-cause notices to all of them for violating drug regulations.

The shops are located within the premises of government hospitals in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar.

During the raids conducted on Monday, several violations were reported, including the sale of drugs without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner, the absence of a registered pharmacist, failure to maintain registers for scheduled drugs, and the inability to produce sales and purchase bills.

Besides, drugs were found not stored according to recommended conditions, physician samples and government-supplied drugs were present on the premises, and expired drugs were identified.

VB Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of the Drugs Control Administration in Telangana, in a statement said that show-cause notices have been issued to all fifteen medical shops regarding these violations.

Action will be taken against the medical shops for the identified violations after they provide explanations in response to the notices, in accordance with the provisions of the drug regulations, he added. (ANI)

