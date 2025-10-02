Telangana Congress MLA sparks row with 'death wish' for PM Modi

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (IANS) A legislator of the ruling Congress party in Telangana sparked a row with his remarks, allegedly wishing “death” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhupathi Reddy, the member of Telangana Assembly from Nizamabad Rural constituency, remarked on how long Prime Minister Modi will live.

In a video clip shared by BJP leaders on social media on Thursday, the MLA is heard making the controversial remarks.

"They always say Rama as if Rama were born only because of them. As if they go, Rama too would go," the MLA said in Telugu.

"If Modi dies, will Rama cease to exist? How many more days will Modi live? He is already 75 years old," Bhupathi Reddy said.

The MLA reportedly made the remarks at a program about a week ago in his constituency.

The BJP has strongly condemned the remarks made by the Congress MLA, calling the remarks “shocking” and “insensitive.”

"Bhagwan Shri Ram is the eternal embodiment of Bharat’s civilisational pride and cultural greatness. The vile and disgraceful remarks of Telangana Congress MLA Bhupati are not an individual outburst but a reflection of Congress’s deep-rooted contempt for Hindu sentiments. By repeatedly attacking Bhagwan Shri Ram and ridiculing the faith of crores of Indians, Congress exposes its anti-Hindu mindset and its politics of appeasement," the BJP said in a post.

"Let’s unite and fight against Congress’s divisive and destructive agenda in Telangana and across Bharat," it added.

Telangana BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy said the remarks of the MLA show the frustration of the Congress party.

In the past, MLA had used abusive language against actor Allu Arjun and warned he would not tolerate criticism of the state government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

