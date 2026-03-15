Telangana Congress chief challenges KTR for drug test

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday challenged BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao for a drug test.

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Stating that all Congress MLAs and MLCs are ready to undergo a drug test during the Assembly session beginning on Monday, the Congress leader dared KTR and all BRS legislators if they were ready for the test.

Alleging that the use of drugs was rampant during Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule in the state, he said suspicions have arisen about KTR and his followers after former MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy tested positive after a police raid on an alleged drug party at his farmhouse at Moinabad.

Mahesh Kumar Goud told media persons that Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has performed its duty by conducting the raid. He said there was no politics in it.

The TPCC chief said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was working for ‘drugs-free Telangana’, and as part of these efforts, EAGLE was conducting raids.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat, along with his supporters, staged a protest in Hyderabad on Sunday. They burnt the effigy of KTR and raised the slogan 'No Drugs No KTR'.

Venkat challenged the BRS leader to undergo a drug test and makes its report public.

Venkat said they had been repeatedly saying that KTR has a habit of consuming drugs. He claimed that KTR's followers and his family members were booked under drug cases.

The Congress MLC said KTR should prove his integrity by suspending Rohit Reddy from the party.

Congress MLA Manohar Reddy said on one hand, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was working for a drug-free Telangana, while on the other, BRS was encouraging those taking drugs.

He alleged that Rohit Reddy was also caught in drug cases in Bengaluru and Dubai.

Six people, including TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a raid by the EAGLE team on the farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The EAGLE team handed over the six people to the Moinabad Police. They are likely to be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

--IANS

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