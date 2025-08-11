Telangana CM, TPCC chief condemn detention of LoP Gandhi, Oppn leaders over march to ECI

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has condemned the detention of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress and Opposition leaders in New Delhi on Monday, during their protest over the Election Commission’s alleged ‘collusion’ with the ruling BJP.

The Chief Minister posted on ‘X’ that LoP Gandhi started the fight for democracy and restoration of the sacrosanct power of every Indian’s vote.

“BJP has restored to a dastardly act of detaining him and Priyanka Gandhi ji & other Congress leaders. Jails can’t crush the resolve or silence the voice of Rahul Gandhi Ji,” reads the post.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud also condemned the detention of the LoP and stated that the detention of Rahul Gandhi garu by Delhi Police is not law but it is the BJP’s fear laid bare.

“Rahul Gandhi garu has fearlessly exposed the Election Commission’s collusion with BJP and unmasked the 'Vote Chori' that is shaking the pillars of democracy. His fight is not for politics, it is for the Constitution and the sacred right of 'One Person, One Vote,'” said the state Congress chief in a post on X.

“Every Congress worker, from the grassroots to the top leadership, stands shoulder to shoulder with Rahul Gandhi garu. His voice is our voice, his fight is our fight…and no detention can break this resolve. The BJP can try to silence him, but they will only make the nation’s call for truth even louder,” added the TPCC president.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President, Y.S. Sharmila, has condemned the detention of LoP Gandhi and other Opposition leaders. She said they were fighting to protect the sacred voting right of every Indian.

“Suppressing the voice of questioning is a testament to Modi's dictatorial tendencies. It is sad that the RSS' constitution adopted by the BJP does not include freedom to peacefully protest. This is the plight of this country. No arrests or jails will stand in the way of Rahul Gandhi's strong determination for the future of the country,” she said in a post on ‘X’.

In an earlier post, she declared support for LoP Gandhi's demand of digital voter rolls from the Election Commission. She stated that this fight is to protect democracy.

“The foundation of democracy is the right to vote. Equality is evident in the matter of a vote. Whether it is a poor person who cannot even get a single meal, or a rich person who has lakhs of crores, the vote is equal. The sacred vote given to us by the Constitution is being misused by the BJP in its thirst for power. The system has become corrupt due to the inclusion of stolen votes. The Election Commission itself has been corrupted for the BJP's victory through the backdoor,” she said.

“The EC, which is supposed to protect democracy, is protecting Modi. The Election Commission's behaviour is a sham. The independent system has become a puppet in the hands of the BJP. The EC has also become part of the list of affiliated organisations like the RSS,” Sharmila added.

The Congress leader demanded the Election Commission to answer five questions raised by LoP Gandhi.

