Telangana CM seeks Centre’s approval for Hyderabad Metro Phase-2

Hyderabad, June 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar to grant the necessary permissions for the proposed Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 at the earliest.

The Chief Minister met with Manohar Lal Khattar at the latter’s residence in Delhi on Thursday.

During the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy briefed the union minister about the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project, which is being taken up on a 76.4 km stretch, to meet the growing requirement of public transportation in the fast-developing Hyderabad city.

The metro phase-2 will create hassle-free commuting by reducing congestion on the roads and also contribute a lot to sustainable development once the project is completed.

The Chief Minister also informed the Union Minister that the state government is ready to undertake the project worth Rs. 24,269 crore as a joint venture with the central government.

The Chief Minister stated that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been submitted with necessary amendments as per the suggestion of the Union Urban Development Minister.

He requested Khattar to grant necessary permissions from other departments, considering the importance of the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project.

Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Delhi.

After stepping down from an active public career, Blair has started the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC) with the objective of assisting world leaders develop a vision, design strategies and convert them into actionable programmes.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, during their hour-long interaction, the Chief Minister provided details of the key elements of ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, which will be unveiled publicly on the second anniversary of the state government on 9th December 2025.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the priority that will be given to social and economic development of various cross-sections like farmers, youth and women, and the overall improvement of human development indicators. He also highlighted the new concept of microplanning using the lens of core urban, peri-urban and rural zones.

Blair appreciated that the entire agenda of development would be achieved through sustainability principles. He took particular interest in flagship initiatives like Bharat Future City, Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University.

A Letter of Intent was exchanged between the Telangana government and TBIGC for partnering in the Telangana Rising vision development and its subsequent implementation.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs Raghuveer Reddy and Shri Mallu Ravi, Advisor to the Government, Jitender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, and Secretary (Coordination), Gaurav Uppal.

--IANS

ms/dan