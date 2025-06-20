Telangana CM ready for talks with Andhra counterpart on Banakacherla project

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he is ready for talks with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu over the Godavari-Banakacherla project proposed to be undertaken by the latter state.

He told media persons in Delhi that the two Telugu states can resolve the dispute through talks.

Revanth Reddy stated that the controversy erupted after Andhra Pradesh gave a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) to the Centre. "If they had discussed with Telangana before submitting PFR, there would have been no controversy," he said.

Both the Chief Ministers can discuss all the issues on every project, he said, adding that he was of the view that they can hold a discussion for four days.

The Chief Minister said he strongly believes all disputes between the two states over the sharing of river waters can be resolved through talks.

On Andhra Pradesh’s contention that it has the right to utilise Godavari waters as a lower riparian state, he said Telangana also has equal rights.

Revanth Reddy said only the Polavaram project has the approval under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He pointed out that Banakacherla is a linked project and the Centre will have to take Telangana’s objections into consideration.

The Chief Minister mentioned that Banakacherla is part of the scheme to link the Godavari and Penna rivers, and the project is designed to utilise 400 TMC in 86 days.

Stating that Telangana is entitled to use 968 TMC of Godavari water, he said the state was not given the opportunity to use the allocated share.

He said the Telangana Cabinet will discuss the issue at its meeting on June 23, and his government would take the initiative to invite Andhra Pradesh to talks.

Revanth Reddy, along with Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Thursday and urged him to stop the Banakacharla project

They alleged that Banakacharla is against natural justice and the interests of Telangana and complained that Andhra Pradesh is violating the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) award and the State Reorganisation Act.

They urged Patil to reject the pre-feasibility report of the Godavari-Banakacharla project and to ensure justice and truth prevail.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the Union Minister the various concerns raised by the people and farmers of Telangana over the way the Union Finance Ministry and the Environment Ministry are handling the Banakacharla project approvals. He informed Patil that AP claimed that it proposed the Banakacharla project based on flood waters of Godavari, but the truth was that there are no mentions of flood waters or surplus waters in the GWDT-1980.

--IANS

ms/vd