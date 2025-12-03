Telangana CM promises to fill 40,000 job vacancies

Hyderabad, Dec 3 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Wednesday that the state government would fill 40,000 vacancies in the next two-and-a-half years.

Addressing a public meeting in Husnabad, the Chief Minister said that the government recruited 60,000 employees in the first year in office.

As part of the celebrations to mark the Congress government’s two years, the Chief Minister visited Husnabad in Siddipet district and laid the foundation for development works at a cost of Rs 262 crore.

CM Revanth Reddy recalled that it was on this day in 2023 that people ended Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s rule.

“Today is a significant day for two reasons. The first one is - Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary sacrificed his life by setting himself ablaze for the cause of Telangana state, and the other is, the people dethroned the dictatorial BRS rule in the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Congress government is fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana martyrs by filling the jobs and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

In a scathing attack on the previous RBS government, he said that the Kaleshwaram project, constructed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, collapsed in just three years. The Congress governments built many projects in the state, and all the structures remained strong for decades.

Revanth Reddy also took a swipe at the previous BRS government for neglecting the Husnabad Assembly constituency. The BRS rulers focused only on the development of Gajwel, Siddipet and Sircilla.

He stated that no double-bedroom houses were allotted to the poor in Husnabad during the 10-year BRS rule. He alleged that the BRS leaders exploited Husnabad as a sentiment during the launch of political campaigns.

The Chief Minister said the government waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh each and relieved farmers from the mounting debt burden. “After the Congress came to power, we have spent Rs 1.40 lakh crore for farmers' welfare. We spent Rs 8,000 crore on free travel for women in RTC buses,” he said.

Listing out the initiatives of his government, Revanth Reddy said self-help groups were promoted as the owners of the RTC buses. New ration cards were issued to the beneficiaries, and distribution of fine rice was launched. The government is also providing 200 units of free electricity to almost 50 lakh families, he said.

Exuding confidence that the “people’s government” will be in power for 10 years, he promised that 20 lakh houses would be built for the poor.

He appealed to people to elect good candidates as sarpanches who can work in coordination with the ministers and MLAs to develop the villages.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered the struggle by Sardar Sarvai Papanna for the empowerment of the backward community in Husnabad.

He said the people of Karimnagar had also played a key role in the achievement of the Telangana state. Sonia Gandhi made the promise of statehood for Telangana in Karimnagar and fulfilled the same.

The CM told the people that he went directly to Husnabad from Delhi after inviting Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

