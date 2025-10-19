Telangana CM promises political opportunities for Yadav community

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that the state government is giving importance to Yadav community in providing political opportunities as well as extending the benefits of all welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister participated in "Sadar Sammelan" organised by Sri Krishna Sadar Sammelan Utsav Committee in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Reddy assured the Yadav community of all support from the state government.

He also said that the Telangana government is ready to address all the grievances of the Yadav community.

The Chief Minister told the Yadav community that he would be always available whenever the community wants to meet him.

He assured the community that the state government will provide every political opportunity and give due respect to them.

He appealed to the community to extend cooperation for the development of Hyderabad.

Referring to "Yadavon ka Khadar.. Hyderabad Sadar" as a popular proverb, the Chief Minister said that Yadav community is also synonymous with trust and reliance.

The Chief Minister recalled the pivotal role played by the community in the formation and development of Telangana.

Chief Minister Reddy alleged that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government neglected the Sadar festival but after coming to power in the state, the Congress government declared 'Sadar Utsav' as a state festival and provided funds.

State Ministers P. Srinivas Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakati Srihari, former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, State BJP President Ramchander Rao, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav and others were present.

Sadar festival, as the buffalo carnival, is known is celebrated every year by the Yadav community in Hyderabad as part of Diwali.

Buffalos are decorated with garlands of flowers, painted horns and are paraded through the streets.

The participants dance to the sounds of teen maar music.

Owners of best bulls are given prizes on the occasion.

Members of the Yadav community bring buffalos from different parts of the country for the annual event, also known as 'Dunnapothula Panduga'.

The festival showcases Yadav community's dependence on buffaloes for their livelihood.

Sadar festival is said to have been started in 1942.

Last year, the Telangana government declared it as a state festival, highlighting its cultural significance and promoting tourism.

--IANS

ms/khz