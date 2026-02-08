Telangana CM playing communal card in municipal elections, says BJP

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Sunday accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of playing a "full-fledged communal card" in the municipal elections.

He claimed that the Chief Minister is putting vote bank above the law by pushing for four per cent reservation for Muslims.

“Congress is attempting to push a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims by any means necessary. This move is a direct insult to the framers of our Constitution, especially Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who unequivocally rejected religion-based reservations and warned against such divisive agendas,” he said.

Rao claimed that only the BJP stands as a true guardian of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution.

The state BJP chief campaigned for the party candidates by addressing public meetings in Kothagudem, Kodad and Nalgonda.

He claimed that Telangana is tired of BRS-Congress and that people are looking to the BJP as the only option in municipal elections.

The BJP has intensified the campaign for the February 11 elections to the 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay cautioned people that if they vote for the Congress party in municipal elections, the party would burden them by increasing taxes.

Bandi Sanjay, who is campaigning for BJP candidates in Karimnagar district, said the BJP has already released its manifesto for civic polls, promising a freeze on all local taxes.

Addressing an election rally in Choppadandi on Sunday, the BJP leader appealed to people to bring the BJP to power in the Choppadandi municipality. He promised that he would bring funds from the Centre for the development of the town. He assured people that he would take responsibility for the municipality.

Claiming that the Modi government at the Centre was providing funds to municipalities for development, the Minister of State wondered why people should vote for the Congress party.

The BJP, which unveiled its manifesto last week, promised that there would be no increase in any taxes, including house tax, if it is voted to power in municipalities and municipal corporations.

--IANS

ms/dpb