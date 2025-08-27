Telangana CM offers prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with his family members, offered prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, his wife Geeta, their daughter, son-in-law and grandson participated in the puja at their residence in Jubilee Hills here.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He prayed to Lord Vigneshwara to remove obstacles and fill everyone's life with happiness, wealth and health.

The CM appealed to devotees to perform puja with pomp and gaiety during the festivities in the glittering Ganesh Pandals in every village.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers at a Ganesh mandap in Vijayawada.

The Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt Vinayaka Chavithi wishes to all Telugu people. “I pray that Ganesha blesses your family's progress and your goals without any obstacles. I pray that He grants all auspiciousness to the people who are worshipping Ganesha with devotion and faith, setting up pandals everywhere, and with joy and enthusiasm,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also greeted people on Vinayaka Chavithi.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations held at the party’s central office in Tadepalli in Amaravati.

According to the YSR Congress Party, Jagan offered special prayers, performed the traditional harathi to Lord Vighneswara and later received teertha prasadam.

The former Chief Minister was to attend the Vinayaka puja at Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada on Wednesday morning. However, due to heavy rains, the visit had to be cancelled. Instead, he joined the festive rituals held at the party’s central office.

The celebrations at the YSRCP headquarters were marked by devotion and unity, with several senior leaders and elected representatives participating in the puja. Among those present were MLCs Lella Appireddy, Talasila Raghuram, Kalpalatha, and Kommoori Kanakarao; former minister Velampalli Srinivas; former MP Nandigam Suresh and former MLA Malladi Vishnu.

The 10-day festivities began across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

