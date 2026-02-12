Telangana CM meets Rajnath Singh, discusses Gandhi Sarovar Project

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital and discussed the upcoming Gandhi Sarovar Project, which is being undertaken as part of the prestigious Musi River Rejuvenation initiative.

The Chief Minister formally invited the Defence Minister to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Gandhi Sarovar Project, scheduled to be held in the last week of February, noting that the programme will take place at the sacred confluence of the Esa and Musi rivers.

He informed the Union Minister that in February 1948, the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed at this historic confluence, making the site one of profound national significance, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy stated that the Gandhi Sarovar Project forms a key component of the state Government’s comprehensive Musi River Rejuvenation Project aimed at ecological restoration and sustainable development.

He further shared the government’s vision to develop Bapu Ghat into a world-class educational, cultural, spiritual, and environmental landmark, reflecting the ideals and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Defence Minister appreciated the initiative and the efforts being undertaken by the state government, according to the CMO statement.

Congress MPs Mallu Ravi, Kadiyam Kavya, Anil Kumar Yadav, and Vamsi Gaddam accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.

During his previous meeting with the Defence Minister in September last year, Revanth Reddy had requested him to transfer 98.20 acres of defence land for the Gandhi Sarovar Project.

The Chief Minister apprised the Defence Minister of the state's plans to establish the "Gandhi Circle of Unity" at the confluence of the Musi and Esa rivers.

Revanth Reddy underscored that the Gandhi Sarovar Project will stand as an enduring emblem of national integration and the timeless ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

