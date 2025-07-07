Telangana CM launches plantation drive, urges women to take care of saplings like children

Hyderabad, July 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday launched ‘Vana Mahotsavam’, a massive plantation programme under which 18.03 crore saplings are to be planted across the state this monsoon.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the programme at Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University at Rajendranagar in Rangareddy district.

Accompanied by Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) C. Suvarna, the Chief Minister planted the saplings at the Botanical Garden.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister called for planting at least two saplings in every house. He urged women to take care of the saplings like their own children.

Voicing concern over global warming, he underlined the need for planting more trees to save the environment. “If you protect trees, trees will protect you,” he said.

CM Revanth Reddy emphasised the role women can play in environmental protection. He listed out the steps taken by his government for the welfare of women and also to encourage them to take entrepreneurship.

Stating that the government is working for the empowerment of women, he said it was trying to give them self-respect through various initiatives.

The Chief Minister also urged women to come forward to play an active role in politics. Stating that Assembly seats in the state will increase from 119 to 153, he said the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women would mean that they will have 51 seats. “I will take the responsibility of giving 60 tickets to women,” he said.

PCCF Suvarna said 18.03 crore saplings will be planted across the state during this monsoon as part of Vana Mahotsavam. This programme is aimed at enhancing the state's forest cover and fostering environmental sustainability.

She said all departments, especially Forest, Municipal Administration, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will participate in the tree plantation drive.

She noted that HMDA adopted 150 acres of land on the campus for Agriculture University for plantation. This includes a Botanical Garden spread over 40 acres.

Suvarna said that in place of Subabul and Eucalyptus trees, traditional forest species native to Telangana are being planted on the campus.

The alleged tree cutting on the university campus triggered a row on Sunday, with a section of students alleging that the authorities felled the trees to plant new saplings.

The University authorities, however, clarified that trees harmful to the environment are being removed as part of the ongoing drive to make space for new and valuable plantations.

PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Aldas Janaiah clarified removal of Subabul and Eucalyptus trees on 150 acres as part of the greenery development initiative on the campus was taken up by the university through a formal auction process.

