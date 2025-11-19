Telangana CM launches distribution of one crore sarees

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched the distribution of one crore sarees to one crore women.

Launching Indiramma saree distribution on the occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, he said the ‘people’s government’ has taken up the programme as part of women empowerment in the state.

The sarees will be distributed to eligible women in two phases.

All women in villages will get sarees in the first phase, which is scheduled to be completed by December 9. In the second phase, sarees will be distributed to women in urban areas from March 1 to March 8 on International Women's Day. As many as 65 lakh sarees will be distributed in the second phase.

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to women Ministers in his cabinet and MLAs to wear Indiramma sarees and become brand ambassadors. The Chief Minister stressed that every woman legislator should wear Indiramma sarees and display the self-respect of the women's community.

Stating that the government launched a slew of women empowerment schemes with the inspiration from Indira Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that women's groups are encouraged to open petrol pump outlets.

The women's self-help groups have leased 1000 buses to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). Indiramma houses have been allotted in the name of women.

The government is also giving priority to women's empowerment in politics and has set the target to promote one crore women as millionaires.

Recalling the “yeoman services” rendered by Indira Gandhi to the country, CM Revanth Reddy said she took the cudgels when the country was facing a political vacuum.

He said Indira Gandhi worked hard to fulfil the aspirations of B.R. Ambedkar and also played a key role in the nationalisation of banks, introducing the Agricultural Land Ceiling Act, distribution of lands to the poor and construction of houses for the poor.

--IANS

ms/dan