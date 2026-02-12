Telangana CM for starting high-speed railway corridors near Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged the Centre to start proposed high-speed rail corridors to Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune from Shamshabad, where the Hyderabad International Airport is located.

The Chief Minister, who met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in his chamber in Parliament, also offered 500 acres of land near the airport for the corridors.

He elaborated on his government’s plans to develop theKodangal Assembly constituency, from where he was elected as MLA, Tekalkode, and Daulatabad as industrial zones in view of the Krishna region being close to several cement industries in Karnataka.

The Hyderabad-Chennai (778 km), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (586 km), and Hyderabad-Pune (556 km) high-speed rail corridors were announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

As the Hyderabad-Chennai high-speed corridor is proposed to pass through the Andhra Pradesh capital, Amaravati, the Chief Minister requested a rail link from there to Bandar Port, as this will speed up the movement of goods from the proposed dry port in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy said that Shamshabad will become a tri–junction if the high-speed corridors start near the international airport.

He requested the Railway Minister to immediately start land acquisition for these three corridors and start work. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Union Minister responded positively to the requests of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Railway Minister to take up the Krishna-Vikarabad railway line completely with central funds, reminding him that he had already assured that the state government would bear the entire cost of land acquisition related to this project.

The Railway Minister was informed that limestone deposits have been identified in Tekalkode on this route, and efforts are being made to develop it as a hub for cement and textile manufacturing industries.

