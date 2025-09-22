Telangana CM for developing core urban city area as global city

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday that Telangana Rising Core Urban City Area will be developed as a global city, serving as a model for basic infrastructure.

He directed senior officials of all departments to prioritise education, healthcare, road transport, sanitation, and public health, which are the true measures of human living standards.

The Chief Minister noted that lakhs of families are migrating to Greater Hyderabad from different districts and states, and hence, urban expansion must be supported by world-class infrastructure.

A comprehensive plan should be drawn up to deliver advanced facilities.

Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan made a PowerPoint presentation outlining 111 proposals under five major components for the core urban city development plan.

The Chief Minister stressed that proposals to beautify the city must also improve the living standards of the poor and middle class, not just cosmetic improvements.

He directed officials to implement reforms to ensure universal access to quality primary education.

All government schools, high schools, and colleges under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), corporations, and municipalities will be identified.

They will be classified in three categories - Nursery to class 4, Classes 5 to 8, and Classes 9 to 12, to standardise quality.

According to Chief Minister's Office, initially the focus will be on Nursery to Class 4 schools.

"Modern school buildings will be constructed on reclaimed government land. Four to five under-resourced schools will be consolidated into one campus to optimise resources. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided at school along with government transport, reducing the financial burden on poor and middle-class parents."

The Chief Minister directed the Education Department to prepare and implement this plan immediately.

Commenting on healthcare, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wanted officials to establish special clinics to provide immediate healthcare for the poor.

He asked officials to prioritise sanitation for Hyderabad to be recognised as a "Clean City" globally.

He warned that laxity in garbage collection will invite strict action while officials successfully implementing "Clean City" initiatives will be rewarded by the state government.

Speaking about government infrastructure, he made it clear that no government office should function in rented premises; every office must have its own building.

He asked officials to allocate land and prioritise construction of office buildings.

The Chief Minister said all Secretariat and city offices, schools, and colleges should shift to renewable energy, with immediate installation of solar power plants.

He wanted officials to protect nalas, lakes, and tanks; implement a digital land database to safeguard government lands.

He asked them to order robotic cleaning of drains and manholes.

On traffic and mobility, he urged officials to conduct a traffic study to avoid long-hour congestion.

They were directed to introduce advanced signal systems and link all junctions to the command control centre.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to collaborate with Google to tackle traffic issues, implement drone policing for traffic control in congested areas and construct water harvesting wells at junctions to avoid rainwater stagnation.

He directed that municipal, police, electricity, and water board jurisdictions must align for effective coordination for city planning and coordination.

