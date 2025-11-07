Telangana CM confident of Congress win in Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday, exuded confidence that the Congress party will wrest the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat from BRS in the by-election.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not be able to even save their deposits in the November 11 by-election.

He appealed to the people of the constituency to elect the Congress candidate so that the government can continue the development of Hyderabad and the state without any hurdle.

Revanth Reddy urged people to compare the development of the state from 2004 to 2014, when Congress was in power in the state and at the Centre, with the development from 2014 to 2023, when BRS was in power in the state and the BJP at the Centre.

He claimed that while the Congress handed over the Telangana state to BRS leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) with a surplus budget of Rs 16,000 crore, the BRS handed it back to Congress in 2023 with a debt of Rs 8.11 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister claimed that it was Congress which laid the seeds for the development of Hyderabad in all sectors. He said it was because of Congress that projects like the new international airport, Hyderabad Metro, Outer Ring Road, knowledge centres and developed Information Technology and pharma sectors were launched.

He alleged that the BJP and BRS denied Hyderabad the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR), which was approved by the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

Coming down heavily on Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), he called them ‘bad brothers’. “The bad brothers are creating hurdles for Hyderabad’s development by opposing projects like Musi Riverfront development, Godavari water diversion, expansion of Hyderabad Metro and Future City.

Revanth Reddy said when Hyderabad was submerged in floods, Kishan Reddy failed to bring even a penny from the Centre.

He alleged that KCR built the new Secretariat complex to fix the ‘vastu’ problem for his son to succeed him, even though the old building was in good condition.

“Did anyone get jobs with the construction of the new secretariat complex. Did the poor benefit from it?” he asked.

CM Revanth Reddy alleged that KCR built Pragathi Bhavan for himself and his family and constructed an integrated command and control centre for surveillance on political rivals and the media through phone tapping. He reiterated that KCR built bulletproof bathrooms in Pragathi Bhavan

The Chief Minister said KCR built the Kaleshwaram project at a cost of one lakh crore, but it collapsed in three years.

Revanth Reddy said his government was preparing the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document.

Stating that the state government secured permissions for Warangal and Adilabad airports, he said it was trying to get permissions for more airports. The government also secured permission for a greenfield highway to connect to the dry port. It submitted proposals to the Centre for the expansion of Hyderabad Metro at a cost of Rs 43,000 crore.

He pointed out that after the formation of the Congress government, the first six months were lost in the Parliamentary elections. Though the government worked for only one and a half years, it still brought Rs 3 lakh crore of investments.

The Chief Minister accused the previous BRS government of selling the Outer Ring Road for only Rs 7,000 crore, though it could have given a revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore.

He also alleged that BRS leaders have encroached 44 lakes in and around Hyderabad. “When we are trying to remove these encroachments and revive the lakes, they are doing politics over this,” he said.

--IANS

ms/uk