Telangana CM asks Hyderabad police to be on high alert

Hyderabad, May 7 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday ordered heightened security in Hyderabad and all district headquarters in the wake of India's military strikes against terror hideouts in Pakistan.

At a review meeting with top officials at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the Chief Minister instructed Hyderabad police to be on high alert and hold talks with Peace Committees, if necessary.

He asked police to tighten security at all foreign consulates and IT companies in Hyderabad. He directed police authorities to connect all CCTV cameras in three Police commissionerates in Greater Hyderabad to the ICCC and also wanted a communication system to be established at the centre.

The police have been asked to step up surveillance and enhance security in all district headquarters and sensitive areas.

The state government also cancelled the leaves of employees of all departments who engage in emergency services. The Chief Minister said all employees should be ready to render services. The Ministers and officials should also be available and cancel all foreign trips, if any.

The officials concerned have been asked to stockpile blood in blood banks and emergency medicine for emergency needs. Information about the availability of beds in the private hospitals should be updated from time to time. The officials have been directed to strengthen coordination with the Red Cross and also ensure sufficient food stocks.

The Chief Minister directed police to keep an eye on the movements of persons with a criminal background. He warned that strict action will be taken against those who disturb peace and security. He asked police to detain Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals who are residing illegally.

Revanth Reddy also wanted officials to be vigilant about cybersecurity and warned of stringent action against those who peddle fake news.

A special cell will be formed to curb fake news, which could create anxiety and panic among people.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a strong message of support for the Indian armed forces should be sent out by the entire nation. He said there should be no politics and all parties should maintain restraint in these difficult times.

He also warned that strict action will be taken against government employees making controversial statements in the media or on social media. A toll-free number will be announced to provide round-the-clock information to people.

