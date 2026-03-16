Telangana CM asks Congress legislators to focus on govt’s achievements

Hyderabad, March 16 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday asked the Congress party legislators to focus on the government’s achievements and future plans during the debate in both the Assembly and Council.

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Addressing the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), he said that debate on the failures of the previous government is no longer required.

“This is the right time to focus on our future plans and how to fulfil the people's aspirations,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office quoted him as saying.

The CLP meeting was held to discuss the party’s strategy during the budget session, which commenced on Monday with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses.

The Chief Minister asked all Congress MLAs and MLCs, including women legislators, to attend the budget session of the Assembly and Legislative Council and participate actively in the debates.

He emphasised that there should be good coordination between the government Whips and MLAs in the House during the discussion.

Revanth Reddy stated that the ‘People's Government’ will be presenting its third budget during this session.

The Chief Minister told the legislators that the Governor's address outlined the government's priorities and future plans, and it served as a roadmap for the government.

He said that every member must speak and respond strictly in accordance with the stand of the party and the government. "The roadmap we formulate now will serve as the agenda for the upcoming elections," he said.

The Government Whips were instructed to coordinate in the House in the selection of the topics and the issues during the debates. "We must ensure that the House proceedings are conducted efficiently without allowing discussions to be sidetracked or House time to be wasted".

All the MLAs should attend the session promptly, and the women legislators should not only ensure their attendance but also actively participate in the discussions, the CM said.

"The damage caused by individuals will ruin the entire system. Our survival in politics depends entirely on upholding and preserving the integrity of the system".

The Chief Minister noted that the previous BRS government did not allow the opposition to speak on important issues. The then-CLP leaders—Bhatti Vikramarka and Jana Reddy- were also denied the opportunity to speak.

Revanth Reddy recalled that he was also suspended for the entire session and was even barred from entering the House for the entire tenure as an MLA.

He assured the legislators that all the Assembly committees will be constituted soon. The CM suggested that the MLAs and MLCs tour other states and study the best-practice policies.

The MLAs were also asked to give more attention to the drinking water problem during the summer. They were urged to take the government’s schemes directly to people during the 99-Day "Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika" programme.

--IANS

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