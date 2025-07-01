Telangana claims victory after EAC refuses clearance for Andhra Pradesh's proposed project

Hyderabad, July 1 (IANS) The Congress government in Telangana has claimed victory in its efforts to safeguard the state's interests after the Central Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) refused to grant clearance to the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project proposed by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana's Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that efforts of the Telangana government have borne fruit as the Environment Ministry's EAC has concluded that environmental clearances cannot be granted for the Polavaram-Banakacherla project.

He noted that the EAC considered the letters written by him, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to the Centre.

The EAC, which met in Delhi on Monday, made it clear that it will not grant permission for the Polavaram-Banakacherla project. It noted that there have been several objections to the project.

The panel said that the Godavari Water Dispute Tribunal (GWDT) award needs to be examined before granting permission. It opined that it was imperative to consult the Central Water Commission (CWC) for environmental clearances.

Several complaints to EAC had alleged that the project violates the 1980 GWDT judgement. Concerns were also raised about potential submergence in neighbouring states of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Revanth Reddy, along with Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil in Delhi on June 19 and urged him to stop the Banakacherla project

They alleged that Banakacherla is against natural justice and the interests of Telangana and complained that Andhra Pradesh is violating the GWDT and the State Reorganisation Act.

They urged Patil to reject the pre-feasibility report of the Godavari-Banakacherla project and to ensure justice and truth prevail.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of the Union Minister the various concerns raised by the people and farmers of Telangana over the way the Union Finance Ministry and the Environment Ministry are handling the Banakacherla project approvals.

Revanth Reddy informed Patil that Andhra Pradesh claimed to have proposed the Banakacherla project based on flood waters of Godavari, but the truth was that there are no mentions of flood waters or surplus waters in the GWDT-1980.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud stated that Telangana firmly safeguarded its water rights by ensuring strict compliance with inter-state water agreements concerning Banakacherla.

In a post on 'X', he noted that EAC, while reviewing the Polavaram–Banakacherla Link Project, raised significant concerns over inter-state implications and potential violations of the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award, 1980.

The Committee stressed the need for prior consultation with the CWC to assess water availability and address legal and jurisdictional issues. As a result, the EAC has returned the proposal, advising the proponent to obtain necessary clearances and permissions before proceeding further.

"This marks a key step in Telangana's assertive stance to protect its rightful share in river waters," said the state Congress chief.

