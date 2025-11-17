Telangana Cabinet decides to conduct Gram Panchayat polls in December

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) The Telangana Cabinet on Monday decided to conduct only Gram Panchayat elections in December as the Rs 3000 crores grant that should come from the Centre will lapse by March 31, 2026.

The decision on conducting elections for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs), Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and municipal corporations will be taken after the High Court’s final orders on 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs).

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy decided to conduct only Gram Panchayat elections after Praja Palana celebrations to mark two years of the Congress government.

The celebrations will be organised from December 1 to 9, and the Gram Panchayat elections will be held anytime after that, Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy told media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

He said that as the term of the 15th Finance Commission is coming to an end on March 31, 2026, the Rs 3000 crores grant that Gram Panchayats have to get from the Centre will lapse if the elections are not held before the deadline.

The minister said as per the High Court order, the local body elections have to be held with a 50 per cent cap on total reservation for all sections.

He said that the government is committed to 42 per cent reservation for BCs in the local bodies. He said in the Gram Panchayat elections, the party would give 42 per cent tickets to BCs.

He pointed out that the dedicated BC Commission had given a reservation list as per the decision to provide 42 per cent reservation to BCs, and based on this, the election process had also started.

However, as petitions were filed challenging 42 per cent reservations for BCs, the election process was suspended.

The Cabinet decided to seek a report from the dedicated BC Commission on reservations in the posts for Gram Panchayat sarpanch and ward members.

He said the Cabinet will decide on conducting MPTC, ZPTC polls after the court pronounces its final orders on 42 per cent reservation.

The Cabinet mourned the death of eminent Telugu poet Andesri, who penned the state song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana”. It decided to add the songs to school textbooks.

The Cabinet also decided to build a memorial for Andesri and also approved the job of an assistant professor for his son.

--IANS

ms/dan