Telangana: BRS promises to stand by victims of Regional Ring Road

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will stand firmly with the victims of the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR) in Telangana, party working president K. T. Rama Rao said on Monday.

People from Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, along with those from Gajwel and Sangareddy constituencies, who suffered losses due to the RRR alignment, met Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan.

Former Minister Jagadish Reddy, leaders from the erstwhile Nalgonda district, and public representatives also participated in the meeting.

KTR reminded that Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had promised before the elections that no one would face problems because of the RRR. Farmers voted Congress to power based on those promises. However, after coming to power, the government changed the alignment, causing severe losses to the farmers. He criticised local Congress leaders for completely forgetting the farmers after winning.

KTR stated that during the BRS rule, the highest priority was given to agriculture and irrigation projects, making the farming sector prosperous. Whenever land acquisition issues arose in the past, the BRS government directly engaged with farmers, ensured rehabilitation, and provided permanent solutions.

But the Congress, he alleged, has been altering alignments both in the case of the Outer Ring Road earlier and now in the case of the RRR, thereby wrecking the lives of poor farmers.

KTR declared that BRS MPs will raise the issue of RRR victims in the Rajya Sabha. He also made it clear that the matter will be strongly brought up in the Assembly to hold the government accountable. He appealed to the farmers not to lose morale and not to take hasty decisions. He assured that BRS will stand by the farmers until a scientifically planned alignment is implemented.

Calling for unity, KTR urged the RRR victims to demonstrate in solidarity by passing resolutions in every village and boycotting the local body elections. If they do so, both the Central and State governments will be compelled to respond, and the issue will come to their notice, he said.

“Telangana Bhavan is a people’s garage. Farmers can always come here to consult legal experts, seek support, and get guidance,” KTR said.

He recalled that during 10 years of BRS governance, Nalgonda district witnessed remarkable development and that the fluoride problem was completely eradicated through Mission Bhagiratha. He criticised that the people who believed Congress’s lies and voted for them are now facing injustice.

--IANS

ms/uk