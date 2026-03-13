Telangana: Blueprint for first phase of Musi Riverfront project unveiled

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), on Friday, unveiled the proposed plan for the first phase of Musi Riverfront Development Project, aimed at turning the 55-km stretch into an economic powerhouse on the lines of the rivers in cities like Seoul, Tokyo, Paris and London.

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As per the presentation made at a programme titled 'Musi invites' in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here, the first phase will cover 21 km with tentative development cost of Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 crore.

The project will have various components like cleaning the river by ensuring that no sewage flows into it, floods mitigation, public spaces for citizens, mobility and urban integration, sustainable development, heritage tourism and designated zones to foster 24X7 economy.

The project will have blue master plan, green master plan, land use master plan, marquee projects, infrastructure master plan and financial master projects.

Out of 20 TMC of water to be brought to Hyderabad through Godavari River linkage project, 2.5 TMC will be allocated for Musi River rejuvenation and remaining 17.5 TMC for drinking water supply for Hyderabad.

The first phase covers two river stretches (Esa and Musa) converging at Gandhi Sarovar or Bapu Ghat, where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed in 1948.

The Gandhi Sarovar project will comprise as statue of peace, handloom training centre, education and knowledge hub, public recreation spaces, meditation and wellness village and national museum

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that some people are deliberately spreading half-truths and misinformation about the Musi rejuvenation project, creating unnecessary concern among the public.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy noted that human civilisation has historically developed around rivers, and warned that if the state government fails to move forward while the world progresses, future generations will not forgive it.

He said that the state government has already consulted intellectuals and experts from different sections to gather suggestions on the development plan.

He added that stopping development is not a solution and urged critics to offer constructive suggestions if there are any shortcomings.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the Musi River has become highly polluted, and environmental damage has already caused suffering in places like Nalgonda district.

Though the river originates in Rangareddy district, it becomes heavily polluted by the time it reaches Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the project is not merely about cleaning a river but about protecting the city's culture, history, and environment.

Addressing critics, who claim bulldozers are being sent into Musi's catchment areas, he said the state government is only implementing laws enacted by the Centre.

He challenged those opposing the project to live in the polluted Musi basin for three months, even offering container housing with full facilities, to understand the conditions.

He questioned why development should be obstructed, asking whether the poor should not receive proper infrastructure, employment opportunities, tourism growth, and the benefits of a night economy.

--IANS

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