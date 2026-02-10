Telangana BJP stages protest, blames Congress for candidate’s suicide

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Telangana BJP staged a protest at the DGP office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, blaming the ruling Congress party for the suicide of its candidate in elections to Makthal municipality.

Party leaders and cadres gathered outside the DGP office and raised slogans against the government. They demanded that the police take action against those responsible for the suicide of Erukali Mahadevraappa.

As the police tried to disperse the protestors, they entered into an argument. A scuffle between the two sides led to mild tension in the area.

Mahadevrappa, who had filed his nomination as the BJP candidate from ward number 6 in Makthal municipality in Narayanpet district, was found hanging at his residence late on Monday night.

Mahadevrappa’s family members alleged that Mahadev's opponents have been intimidating him since he filed his nomination.

Polling for the election in 116 municipalities and seven corporations across Telangana is scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, state BJP president N. Ramchander Rao visited Makthal and consoled the family of Mahadevarappa.

Talking to reporters, he blamed the Congress party for the incident.

“The primary reason behind this tragic death is the sustained intimidation and harassment by Congress goons.”

“This is not an isolated incident. Congress keeps doing this kind of activity regularly and gives sermons on Democracy. What is even more shocking is that reports are now emerging that the local police have allegedly changed and doctored the original FIR. This is a shameful act and raises serious questions about police neutrality and integrity. Such behaviour amounts to shielding the guilty and trampling upon justice,” the BJP leader posted on ‘X’.

He demanded that the police immediately revert to the original FIR without any manipulation. He said a proper post-mortem must be conducted to ensure transparency and truth. He also wanted strict action against the local police officials for changing the original FIR.

Ramchander Rao said immediate and stringent action must be initiated against all those responsible for harassing and intimidating Mahadevarappa.

He announced ex gratia assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Mahadevarappa on behalf of the BJP.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy raised the issue of the BJP candidate’s suicide in the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP K. Laxman raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha and demanded immediate action.

Kishan Reddy posted on social media that it’s an isolated incident.

“It is a chilling indictment of the political climate prevailing in Telangana under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress party. Mahadevarappa, a son of a humble Scheduled Tribe family, dared to step forward and contest an election. For a young tribal leader to feel so cornered that hope itself disappears is not just a personal tragedy. It points to the jungle raj and a deeper malaise where grassroots democracy is under severe strain in Telangana,” he said.

